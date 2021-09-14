$1.29 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.70. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.