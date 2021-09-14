$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

