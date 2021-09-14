$1.85 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $201.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

