$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 41.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.60. 6,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.69. Cintas has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

