$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.86. State Street reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

