11,994 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 280.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,120,529 shares of company stock worth $1,410,331,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

