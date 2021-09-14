12,072 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.53. 572,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $238.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.