$129.63 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $129.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $132.35 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $514.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 214,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,724. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

