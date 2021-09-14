1,295,995 Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,295,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASXC stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

