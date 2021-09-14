1,450 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $201.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

