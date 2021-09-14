$150.95 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report sales of $150.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the highest is $151.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $607.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 22,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,497. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

