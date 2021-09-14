15,182 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49.

