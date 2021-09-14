$154.61 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce sales of $154.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $156.06 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $616.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $761.24 million, with estimates ranging from $740.43 million to $791.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,764,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,341 shares of company stock worth $27,549,604. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

