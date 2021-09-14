18,760 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 220.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 109.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter valued at about $858,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1-year low of $122.82 and a 1-year high of $137.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

