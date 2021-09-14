$2.23 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. DaVita posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.33. 619,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

