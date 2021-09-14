$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.00. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,591. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.