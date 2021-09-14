205,094 Shares in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned about 0.71% of Vyant Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul R. Hansen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Roberts bought 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,406 shares of company stock worth $102,218. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,706. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

