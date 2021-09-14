$206.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $206.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.54 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 6,036,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

