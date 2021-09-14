$21.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $21.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 53,785,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445,723. The company has a market cap of $335.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

