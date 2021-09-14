$214.95 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce $214.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.97 million to $216.20 million. CarGurus reported sales of $147.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $807.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,664.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,730 shares of company stock worth $11,840,917 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 655,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,977. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

