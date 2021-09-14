$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $220.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the lowest is $219.84 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

DT stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. 867,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 271.59, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,549 shares of company stock worth $15,086,236. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

