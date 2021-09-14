$23.66 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $23.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.82 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

