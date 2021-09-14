28,527 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $5,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

