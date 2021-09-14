$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.21. 74,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,629. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

