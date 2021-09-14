$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.96. 90,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.