$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.96. 90,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

