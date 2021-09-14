$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $9.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $483.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

QURE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. 715,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,450 shares of company stock valued at $483,569. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

