30,495 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $497.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

