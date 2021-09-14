30,947 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $4,411,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
