30,947 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $4,411,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 2,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $439.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.77. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.