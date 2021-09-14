$31.24 Million in Sales Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report sales of $31.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.17 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $160.77 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $162.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vtex.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTEX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 169,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,520. Vtex has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

