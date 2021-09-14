$31.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report $31.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.40 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $124.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.25 billion to $125.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $133.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

CNC stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 84,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

