$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $310.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.60 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $65,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,115. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

