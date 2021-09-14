3,101 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $75,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after buying an additional 516,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MARA opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

