$36.31 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $36.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.28 million to $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.89. 912,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in OLO by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

