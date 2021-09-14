3,640 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

