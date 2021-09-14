$397.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $397.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.51 million to $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

HBM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 1,134,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

