3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,974. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

