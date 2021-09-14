$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

