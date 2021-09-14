$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.23 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,331. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

