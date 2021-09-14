-$5.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to post earnings per share of ($5.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microvast.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:MVST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 1,472,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
About Microvast
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
