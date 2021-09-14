$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNGX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth $50,000. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,399,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

