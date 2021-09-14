5,767 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

