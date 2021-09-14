$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.