617 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.71. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

