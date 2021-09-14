68,106 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

EPAY stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

