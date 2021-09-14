$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report $8.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,218 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.88. 2,454,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

