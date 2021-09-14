$856.08 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $856.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $879.87 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $684.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,873 shares of company stock worth $36,127,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $127.60. 487,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.