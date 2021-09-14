$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a P/E ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.