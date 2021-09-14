$945.90 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $945.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $944.91 million and the highest is $950.00 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $844.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 773,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,003. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

