Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,769. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

