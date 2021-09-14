ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Purchases $74,016.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 374,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.40.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
