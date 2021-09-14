ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Purchases $74,016.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 374,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

